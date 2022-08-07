Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

RA opened at $20.11 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.