Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4,266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 512.0%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

