Brooktree Capital Management Purchases New Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.10% of SecureWorks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 275,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 55,244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 183,806 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $9.92 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,131.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.