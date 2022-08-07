Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 971,529 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971,529 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.90% of Alignment Healthcare worth $40,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $9,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 393,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 253,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1,166.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 197,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $717,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,416,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,877,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $434,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,953,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $717,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,416,239 shares in the company, valued at $49,877,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,395. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Further Reading

