Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $63,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. The company has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $10.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $205.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

