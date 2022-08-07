Brown Advisory Inc. Has $54.04 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.68% of Comfort Systems USA worth $54,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $106.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.