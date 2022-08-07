Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 101,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

