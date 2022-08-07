Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,036 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $44,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CTS by 66.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 29.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 119.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.88%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

