Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $38,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

VRTS stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $338.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

