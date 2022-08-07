Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 247,975 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,975 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $42,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

