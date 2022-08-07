Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 7,873 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $50,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after purchasing an additional 143,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

