Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $57,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.