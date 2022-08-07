Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $29.20 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises approximately 3.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

