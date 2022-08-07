Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $50.77 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. AES makes up 6.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.30% of AES worth $50,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $24.22 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

