Bruni J V & Co. Co. Increases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for about 0.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

