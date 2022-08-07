Bruni J V & Co. Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 4.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $36,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.7 %

CFG stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

