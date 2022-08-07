BSClaunch Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,000.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $19,072.54 and approximately $1,000.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00620346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013986 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
