Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.83% of Burford Capital worth $36,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Burford Capital by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 87,029 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 987,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BUR opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

