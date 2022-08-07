bZx Protocol Market Cap Tops $30.80 Million (BZRX)

bZx Protocol (BZRX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.80 million and $57.00 worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00066390 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol (CRYPTO:BZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 509,336,321 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network.

Buying and Selling bZx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

