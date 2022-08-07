Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 15th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $39.52 on Friday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 13.43%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $743,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

