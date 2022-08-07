Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Cactus Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at $858,296.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,286,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at $858,296.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,389,748 shares of company stock worth $73,478,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

