Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.69 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after buying an additional 206,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 42,784 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

