Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on October 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5822 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

CNQ stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

