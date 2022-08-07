Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Director Donald John Olds Purchases 200,000 Shares

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Donald John Olds acquired 200,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 522,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,222.

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

