Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,380 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 4.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.31. 93,859,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,556,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

