Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,378 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.46.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.17. 2,750,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

