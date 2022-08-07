Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,137 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.21. 84,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.13 and its 200-day moving average is $192.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

