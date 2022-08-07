Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

SPDW traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,830,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,288. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

