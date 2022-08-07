Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,817. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

