Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $179.63. 200,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,645. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.60 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

