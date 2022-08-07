Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,934 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.62. 2,909,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

