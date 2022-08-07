Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 240.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $167.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,832,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,862. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

