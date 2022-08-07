Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 229.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after buying an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,929 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 953,660 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 936,681 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,619. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

