Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,178,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.