Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $631,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. 3,541,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,333. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

