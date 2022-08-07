Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

