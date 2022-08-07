Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after buying an additional 1,262,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 176.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 457,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

