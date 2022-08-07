Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.70.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$49.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 94.87. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $362,808 in the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

