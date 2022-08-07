Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPX. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.99. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $362,808.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.