Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Insider Activity at Capri

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.