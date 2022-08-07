Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,325 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

