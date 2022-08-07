Cashaa (CAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $811,439.00

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $811,439.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,060.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00034034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067320 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.