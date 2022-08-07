CashHand (CHND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,181.00

CashHand (CHND) traded 1,092.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $8,655.60 and approximately $52,181.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded 1,292.5% higher against the dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00159698 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009415 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
