CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $259,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

