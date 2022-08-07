Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.70. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile



Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

