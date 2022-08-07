CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $193.23 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $193.23 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

