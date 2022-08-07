Celo Euro (CEUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.21 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $34.21 million and $24,280.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Euro has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Euro alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00132240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00066807 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Euro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.