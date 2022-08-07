Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 1.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

CNC opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

