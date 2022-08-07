Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPYYY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.16) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centrica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 97 ($1.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CPYYY stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

