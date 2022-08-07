CHADS VC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $518,912.30 and approximately $3.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004328 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00132699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066383 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,258,455 coins and its circulating supply is 49,466,213 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc.

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

